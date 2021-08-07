Opelousas Judge holds back-to-school event for local kids

Many students in St. Landry Parish have the supplies they need for the classroom, thanks to a back-to-school event.

The event was hosted by Judge Ledricka Thierry in North City Park in Opelousas.

She gave out school supplies, bookbags, and also held a drawing for four bicycles.

"Prior to Covid, we would have like a bigger turnout, but we would also do a bike-ride with lights. We kind of ride through the community with the youth, and because of COVID, we are not going to do the bike ride, but we still want to make sure that the children are going back to school some are starting as early as next week," said Judge Ledricka Thierry. "So, if we can help out and kind of chip in with some of the school supplies; we still wanted to make sure that we provided that support for the families here in this community."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel