Opelousas Businesses Bounce Back After Winter Storm

Things are almost back to normal in Opelousas. Many roadways are clear, and businesses are reopening their doors.

For Ryan LaGrange, manager of Mama’s Fried Chicken, all it took to know it was time to reopen was a clear road and a break in the snowy weather.

“I made my way here during the day yesterday to check it out. The roads weren’t too bad, and we started prepping, hoping we could open today,” said LaGrange.

While working in the store, another clear sign convinced him it was time to heat up the grease.

“The phones were ringing nonstop while I was here for two hours. So I knew we had to get things rolling so we can open tomorrow morning,” he explained.

The recent winter storm forced the store to close temporarily, which wasn’t easy financially. Rather than letting food go to waste, LaGrange and his team decided to give it away to those in need.

“We got rid of our fresh items," said LaGrange. we knew wouldn’t be good in a couple of days. We donated to the shelters the night before we closed."

Employees, too, were taken care of during the closure. LaGrange ensured they wouldn’t miss out on their pay.

“I actually paid my employees for one full day,” said LaGrange.