OPD vs. OFD battled in basketball for a good cause

Opelousas' finest took it to the court for a good cause, to raise money to benefit a children's back-to school fundraiser.

Opelousas Police Department and Opelousas Fire Department played a game of basketball at 814 East Laurent St. at 4 P.M. on Saturday.

OPD won, but the most important thing the OPD Captain Anthony Joseph said, "The children in the community, they need to see the police and the fire department on one accord."

The tickets for the event was $5 and it will give school children a relief .

They say, they'll bring more stuff like this to the city.

"It'll brighten their days up," he said.

