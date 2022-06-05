One person in critical condition after stabbing in Youngsville

On June 5, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Youngsville Police Officers were called out to a report of a stabbing that occurred near the address of 920 Young Street in the City limits of Youngsville, Louisiana.

Upon arrival to 920 Young Street, officers learned that there was a physical altercation involving several male subjects.

During the altercation, a juvenile subject was cut on the right inner bicep, cutting his Brachial Artery. The victim was transported to Our Lady of Lourdes, where he underwent surgery to repair the artery. He was listed as in critical but stable condition.

Twenty year old Trent Hypolite was arrested on Attempted Second Degree Murder. Hypolite was also booked on a separate, unrelated Aggravated Battery warrant.

The case is still under investigation.

