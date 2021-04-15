One more round of showers before some drier weather

The rain this week has seemed never ending, and once again Friday is shaping up to be another very wet day.

It'll be one last round of showers on Friday afternoon that will get going close to lunch time and likely continue into the evening.

Those showers will be accompanied by a handful of thunderstorms, which once again, will have the possibility of becoming severe.

Daniel Phillips

There's little change in the overall pattern so storms, similar to ones earlier this week, will likely be hail and wind producers as conditions for rotation won't be favorable.

Acadiana has been under a Flash Flood Watch the last couple of days and that watch will continue into Saturday afternoon, as parts of Acadiana have already received 4-6" of rain this week and another several inches could be on the way.

Models are hinting at a thin band of heavy showers setting up Friday afternoon with the focal point being areas north of I-10 and into Central Louisiana, that band will likely produce another 2-5" of rain wherever it sets up.

Daniel Phillips

When looking at the above image remember models struggle pinpoint the exact location of storms so that thin band can easily slide north or south a few miles which could put other communities in some of the higher rain zones.

This kind of rainfall on already saturated ground could lead to some localized flash flooding, in particular low lying roads and waterways will see that water pile up quickly, so make sure to stay vigilant in monitoring conditions in your area.

There is some drier days on the horizon though as showers should come to an end by Saturday morning, and while the clouds will take a little longer to clear once the rain ends early Saturday the rest of the forecast looks dry.

That dry air will last through a solid majority of next week as well so we'll really be given a chance to dry out after an incredibly wet week.

