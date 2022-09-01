One more dry day before wet pattern returns

It's another dry day on Thursday after a month that produced just about 16" of rain officially (unofficially some of those localized numbers will be higher) in Lafayette.

The absence of showers though does mean that temperatures are going to grow in the afternoon, peaking in the mid 90s with a heat index that is in the triple digits.

Since it's still south Louisiana and, despite meteorological fall kicking off still summer time, we may end up with an isolated shower or two Thursday afternoon.

This may be the last dry day we have in a while though with a front moving in over the weekend and stalling out directly on top of us, opening up the door for widespread showers.

Moisture returns along with the front which will fuel that rain and once it get's going it will be on an off through the weekend and through much of next week.

We're expecting breaks in the showers which will help prevent major flooding, but as we saw with our last wet pattern localized flooding may be an issue through the weekend.

Quick note on the tropics, for the first time in 25 years there were no named storms in the month of August, but a tropical depression formed the first day of September.

TD 5 is going to remain an Atlantic storm, however, and well away from any coastline.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel