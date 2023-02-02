One last round of cold, rainy weather for the week

Acadiana has one last day of this cold, grey weather before we finally start to see some improvement as we head into the weekend.

The front that has been stalled the last few days will finally start to move out of the region, dragging along with it one more day of wet weather.

Showers are expected to be a little heavier through the day, with a half inch to an inch of rain expected on average across the region.

The wet weather will likely impact both of the commutes, as showers will stick with us on and off through most of the day.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s but with the wind and the rain the wind chill will be in the 30s for the day.

Showers come to an end overnight with sunshine finally returning on Friday, although it will remain chilly heading into the weekend.

A light freeze will be likely Saturday morning and temperatures won't really start to warm up until we get into next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel