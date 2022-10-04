One Injured After Shots Fired in Opelousas

Opelousas Police are investigating two separate calls of shots fired. The first was in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive, the other in the 1300 block of Gloston Street.

Police say in both incidents, shots were fired into homes and vehicles were also hit. On Parkview Drive, one person sustained gunshot wounds and drove himself to the hospital, no word on how serious the injuries are.

Chief Martin McLendon saying both shootings happening just minutes apart, but it's still not know if they're related. If you have any information, call Opelousas Police at 948-2500 or Crimestoppers at 948-TIPS.