IBERIA PARISH- State Police investigated a deadly crash that happened yesterday around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 85, near highway 673.

According to troopers the driver of an SUV crossed the center line in a curve and hit a farm tractor traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the SUV, who troopers say *was* properly restrained was killed. She's been identified as 24-year-old Mariah Francis of Jeanerette.

No one else was seriously injured.