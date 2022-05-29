Watch
One dead after shooting near Petroleum Parkway

KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 14:04:11-04

On Saturday morning around 5:00 a.m., deputies with the St. Martin Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway regarding a male passenger in a vehicle who sustained a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived they located a deceased male inside the vehicle. The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Brady Paul Mayeaux of Houston, TX.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that shortly after 5:00 a.m., the victim was traveling with three others in a vehicle on Smede Highway when it was struck by gunfire by an unknown individual in a passing vehicle who then fled in an unknown direction.

The passing vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan.

Following the shooting, the driver of the vehicle drove to a business in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway and called 911.

After arrival, the other passengers discovered that Mayaeux, who was sitting in the backseat, sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

No one else in the vehicle sustained any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information as to the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle wanted in connection with this homicide, is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071. Or you can report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All calls remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.
