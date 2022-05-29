Watch
One dead after shooting in New Iberia

New Iberia Police Department begins patrols
New Iberia Police Department begins patrols
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 14:20:14-04

On May 29, 2022, at approximately 12:20 AM, officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to the 1700 block of South Gibbs Lane in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a male victim was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is still ongoing.
