One dead after shooting in New Iberia

On May 29, 2022, at approximately 12:20 AM, officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to the 1700 block of South Gibbs Lane in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a male victim was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The investigation is still ongoing.
