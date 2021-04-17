One arrested, another sought in connection with Bourgeois Park shooting

One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second in connection with an April 9 shooting at Bourgeois Park that claimed the life of 23-year-old John Mitchell Sinegal Jr.

Jayvien Jawane James Mallery, 20, was arrested Friday by St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Deputies, according to ULPD. He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and is facing charges of principal to second degree murder, attempted first degree murder (3 counts), and carrying a firearm on school property.

Authorities are searching for a second suspect, 22-year-old Tyquan Trekel Marshall, who is wanted on one count of second degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property.

ULPD Tyquan Trekel Marshall

ULPD responded to a shooting at Bourgeois Park on Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2:00 a.m. on April 9. Officers learned the victim, later identified as Sinegal, had been transported to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sinegal was not a student at UL, according to police. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with funeral arrangements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ULPD Lt. Darren Zachary at 337-296-4375.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel