Once showers move through the cold air rushes in

It's a full day of change in Acadiana when it comes to the forecast as a burst of winter returns.

An impressive front is going to be moving through the area early Thursday morning bringing in some showers and storms.

There's an outside chance we end up with a severe thunderstorm or two, although any severe weather will be isolated and short lived.

Daniel Phillips

The highest chance for severe weather will be in the morning when the front moves through, and after that initial line the showers will lighten up.

Once the winds shift from the north, ushering in the colder air, that will be the signal that the severe weather threat has passed.

Winds will be strong and out of the north blowing around 15-20 mph and gusting around 25-30 mph, which will keep the wind chill in the 40s and 30s Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

The lows will be down in the mid 30s overnight, and those lows will be important as we'll be watching some broken light shower activity for early Friday morning.

Since the temperatures will be staying above freezing all the rain will remain liquid, although it will be a bitterly cold day with the wind chill down in the 20s.

There's little improvement to the weather on Friday with a few misty showers in the morning, but essentially no sunshine at all for the end of the week.

Highs on Friday will stay in the low 40s and the wind chill will likely sit in the 20s and 30s through the day, as winds remain elevated an out of the north.

A hard freeze is expected for Saturday morning with lows dropping into the 20s, but with a sunny day expected we should eventually warm into the low 50s.

