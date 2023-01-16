Officer Involved Shooting in Lafayette

One person was injured early Monday morning in Lafayette near Johnston & Guilbeau Roads. Officials telling KATC, just after midnight, Lafayette Police were called with a report of shots fired.

After arriving, they say they followed the suspected vehicle to Marilyn Street, where two people jumped out of the car and started running. A K9 officer was able to track one of the suspects, where the officer pulled his weapon. We have no word on the injuries sustained by that suspect.

As for the victim on Guilbeau Road, that person was taken to the hospital, and is listed as stable.