Off and on showers likely Wednesday as non-tropical low drifts northward

TONIGHT: Few scattered showers; cool

WEDNESDAY: Passing showers; overcast and seasonably cool

DISCUSSION

A non-tropical area of low pressure will continue to dominate the forecast across the Gulf coast over the next couple of days.

A few scattered showers and storms will remain possible through this evening as that surface feature continues to develop in the northern Gulf.

Otherwise, expect another "cool" night ahead as temperatures find their way into the upper 50s.

Showers will try and wrap back in from the Gulf as early as daybreak Wednesday morning, especially across the coast.

Next two days Extended HRRR

And overall, showers will be on an off/on basis throughout the day Wednesday... meaning it won't necessarily be raining all day long, but the sky will have that "look" to it as if it wants to.

Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will be limited to the upper 60s and lower 70s into the afternoon.

Winds will be out of the northeast at around 6-12mph.

The surface low will continue to get better organized Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it approaches the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.

Those are the areas that are going to see the highest winds (tide impacts) and worst of the weather.

Rainfall estimates are in the 1-2+" range for coastal Acadiana, and lower the farther north and west you go.

Rainfall estimates Extended HRRR

A few wrap around showers will linger into the first half of Thursday before conditions begin to improve.

A mostly sunny sky returns to round out the week Friday.

Highs will be warmer in the lower 80s.

A cool front will work in on Saturday.

As a result, scattered showers and storms will be likely.

Timing for now looks like the second half of the day and into the evening hours.

Stay tuned in the days ahead for the latest timing on that system.

A brief dip in temperatures will follow Sunday and into the early parts of the following week.

Have a great one!

