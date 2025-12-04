October 2025 Enrollment Snapshot: Acadiana Declines Across Parishes

School systems across Acadiana saw a decline in enrollment.

The Louisiana Department of Education released October enrollment numbers. Lafayette Parish, the largest school district in Acadiana, recorded the largest decrease in enrollment, losing 977 students. Iberia Parish saw the largest percentage drop, with a 3.38% decrease in students.

Below is a breakdown of the numbers.

2024 2025 Students lost Percentage Acadia 9,177 8,952 225 2.45% Evangeline 5,360 5,233 127 2.375 Iberia 10,894 10,526 368 3.38% Jeff Davis 5,287 5,195 92 1.74% Lafayette 29,877 28,900 977 3.27% St. Landry 11,252 11,102 150 1.33% St. Martin 6,802 6,586 216 3.18% St. Mary 7,252 7,005 247 3.41% Vermilion 8,569 8,247 295 3.44%

The Advocate is reporting that area charter schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. At the time of publication, enrollment data for nonpublic schools was not yet available

