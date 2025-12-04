October 2025 Enrollment Snapshot: Acadiana Declines Across Parishes

School systems across Acadiana saw a decline in enrollment.
The Louisiana Department of Education released October enrollment numbers. Lafayette Parish, the largest school district in Acadiana, recorded the largest decrease in enrollment, losing 977 students. Iberia Parish saw the largest percentage drop, with a 3.38% decrease in students.
Below is a breakdown of the numbers.
2024
2025
Students lost
Percentage
|Acadia
9,177
8,952
225
2.45%
|Evangeline
5,360
5,233
127
2.375
|Iberia
10,894
10,526
368
3.38%
|Jeff Davis
5,287
5,195
92
1.74%
|Lafayette
29,877
28,900
977
3.27%
|St. Landry
11,252
11,102
150
1.33%
|St. Martin
6,802
6,586
216
3.18%
|St. Mary
7,252
7,005
247
3.41%
|Vermilion
8,569
8,247
295
3.44%
The Advocate is reporting that area charter schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. At the time of publication, enrollment data for nonpublic schools was not yet available