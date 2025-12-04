Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

October 2025 Enrollment Snapshot: Acadiana Declines Across Parishes

Posted
and last updated

School systems across Acadiana saw a decline in enrollment.

The Louisiana Department of Education released October enrollment numbers. Lafayette Parish, the largest school district in Acadiana, recorded the largest decrease in enrollment, losing 977 students. Iberia Parish saw the largest percentage drop, with a 3.38% decrease in students.

Below is a breakdown of the numbers.

2024

2025

Students lost

Percentage

Acadia

9,177

8,952

225

2.45%

Evangeline

5,360

5,233

127

2.375

Iberia

10,894

10,526

368

3.38%

Jeff Davis

5,287

5,195

92

1.74%

Lafayette

29,877

28,900

977

3.27%

St. Landry

11,252

11,102

150

1.33%

St. Martin

6,802

6,586

216

3.18%

St. Mary

7,252

7,005

247

3.41%

Vermilion

8,569

8,247

295

3.44%

The Advocate is reporting that area charter schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. At the time of publication, enrollment data for nonpublic schools was not yet available

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.