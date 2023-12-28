Noticeably cooler today; most of us heading for a light freeze tonight

Plenty of sunshine expected across Acadiana today.

Temperatures will be some ten degrees cooler than Wednesday as highs only push the mid-50s.

Northwesterly winds will be somewhat breezy at around 10-15mph.

Most of the area will be heading for a light freeze tonight as lows drop into the lower 30s—Pets and plants.

Bradley Article graphics

Winds chills will sit in the upper 20s first thing Friday morning.

Sunny skies and cool conditions sticking around for Friday.

Highs will once again push the mid-50s.

Another light freeze/patchy frost will be possible Friday night/Saturday morning.

We'll be near 60 degrees on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

A brief warm-up will ensue for NYE Sunday as highs push to near 70 degrees.

A few showers arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Not much rainfall is expected with this system, but we could get a slightly better soaking by Wednesday of next week.

Have a good one!

