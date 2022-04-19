NOPD Seeks Suspect Wanted in Connection with Armed Robbery

New Orleans, LA-Members of the New Orleans Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred on April 17, 2022, in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the business, produced a firearm, and demanded cash from the cash register. The suspect fled in a black four door sedan.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives positively identified the above pictured individual as the person responsible for the Armed Robbery.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please notify any Third District detective at 504-658-6178, or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

