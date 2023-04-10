Non-tropical low to increase rain chances a bit into mid-week

TONIGHT: Fair-partly cloudy & cool

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & mild.. few scattered showers

DISCUSSION

The weather pattern will turn somewhat more unsettled in the days ahead as a non-tropical low slowly drifts northward through the region.

This week Euro model

In the short-term, it'll be another refreshingly cool night ahead as lows settle into the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy and mild conditions can be expected Tuesday.

Highs will push their way into the mid-70s.

A few wrap around showers will become possible during the afternoon hours as the surface low swirls just offshore.

Next few days GRAF model

The low will slowly drift northward Wednesday into Thursday keeping rain chances in the forecast.

The Weather Predication Center (WPC) indicates highest rainfall amounts likely setting up offshore, but we'll have to be on the lookout for maybe a sneaky 1-2" along coastal regions of Acadiana.

Weather Prediction Center Rainfall estimates

Areas to the north and west will pick up less.

A drier and warmer pattern will follow into Friday before storm chances increase Saturday ahead of the next frontal boundary.

A quick dip in temperatures looks possible into the early parts of the following week.

Have a great one!

