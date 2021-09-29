NOLA Halloween parade set to roll Oct. 23

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding the Krewe of Boo:

“I am happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall,” said Mayor Cantrell. “In consultation with our public health leadership team, I am allowing this event to move forward and will be keeping a close eye on how it unfolds. This is a step towards the return of Mardi Gras next spring. What happens next depends on what we do right now! Our people have worked hard to blunt the spread of the Delta variant, and that hard work created an environment where it’s safe for the Krewe of Boo to roll.”

The Krewe of Boo will require all riders and members of marching groups to be vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID test in order to participate in the parade.

Krewe of Boo 2021 parade rolls Saturday, October 23 at 6:30 pm.

