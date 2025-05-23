NOAA: Above-average hurricane season likely; State officials urge prep now

As Louisiana marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, federal and parish officials are warning that now is the time to get ready for the 2025 hurricane season — which is expected to be active.

Speaking from the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center in Gretna, NOAA officials announced Thursday that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be above average, with up to:

19 named storms

10 hurricanes

5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger)

A GULF COAST WARNING — AND A CALL TO ACTION

“This year commemorates 20 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall just 50 miles from where we stand here in Gretna today,” said Kim Doster, director of communications for NOAA.

Officials noted that while the forecast does not predict exactly where storms will go, it only takes one direct hit to change everything — especially along Louisiana’s coast.

Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish president, said the region is far better prepared than it was in 2005, but reminded residents: "It is every citizen’s responsibility to be prepared. Preparing for a hurricane is a whole community effort."

STRENGTHENED SYSTEMS, BUT GROWING RISKS

Since Katrina, billions have been spent upgrading levees, pumping stations, and flood protection infrastructure across the state. Sheng said those improvements held strong during Hurricane Ida in 2021 — but new threats, like rapid intensification and inland flooding, remain.

Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm added that scientists are seeing hurricanes intensify faster than ever and impact areas far from the coast. Last year, one storm dropped over 30 inches of rain more than 200 miles inland.

WHAT YOU CAN DO RIGHT NOW

Residents are being urged to visit GetAGamePlan.org — the state’s official preparedness site — to:

Build an emergency supply kit

Review evacuation routes

Protect your pets, property and business

Make a plan for kids, elders, and neighbors with special needs

Parishes across Acadiana also offer local alert systems and printable guides.

“Every storm teaches us something new,” Sheng said. “But we’ve learned that a community that is informed and prepared will bounce back faster.”

KEY DATES TO REMEMBER

Hurricane season begins: June 1

Peak months: August through October

Season ends: November 30

STAY READY, LOUISIANA

NOAA says it will continue to upgrade its forecasting models this season, expand aerial reconnaissance missions, and provide longer-range hazard outlooks.

“The message is simple,” Grimm said. “Prepare now and stay ready throughout the season.”

For a full preparedness checklist and more, visit GetAGamePlan.org.

