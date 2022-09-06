No real breaks in another wet pattern

Showers have pushed through Acadiana to start the day on Tuesday, and the forecast doesn't look like it will be getting much drier through the next several days.

Stubborn moisture continues to surge across the area, which will keep the door open for on and off showers through the heart of the work week, but may improve by the weekend.

Rain doesn't appear to be overly heavy, and will be more nuisance than anything else, making it a damp and cloudy stretch of days.

Highs will be in the mid 80s with clouds keeping it a little more moderate, and lows in the lower 70s the next several nights.

There's little change anticipated in the overall pattern through the rest of this week.

The tropics have become much more active the last several days, although so far all the activity has stayed in the Atlantic Basin with the Gulf of Mexico staying quiet.

