No indictment of Louisiana deputy in 2018 shooting death

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana grand jury has chosen not to indict a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in 2018.

The Advocate reported an East Baton Rouge grand jury considered charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and negligent homicide against Ronald Landry.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III has said Landry was serving a temporary restraining order when he was approached by Shermichael Ezeff.

Louisiana State Police said an investigation showed there was an altercation before the deputy fired at least one shot.

Ezeff’s younger sister said she did not see a struggle between her brother and the deputy.

