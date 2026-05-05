Nitrogen leak in Duson: Evacuations underway

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

We're told the leak was at FIBA Technologies Inc.

As of now, three employees of that company and three firefighters are going to the hospital to be treated for exposure to the liquid nitrogen.

UPDATE: Police tell us the leak was liquid nitrogen and that a frozen valve was open for about an hour.

The valve is closed now and the leak is contained at the source. No injuries have been reported, but Acadian Ambulance personnel are on the scene, evaluating employees.

There are crews on the scene trying to determine how the leak happened, police say.

Daniel Phillips took a look at the winds and this is how he says they're looking:

ORIGINAL STORY:

A nitrogen leak has occurred in Duson and three businesses are being evacuated, officials say.

The Love's Truck Stop, Waste Connections and the Industrial Park are all being evacuated as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Duson Police say.

The plume is visible and is moving north, police say.

Residents and motorists are urged to avoid the area. A team of Sheriff's deputies, Louisiana State Police and HazMat officials are working to determine what areas need to be evaucated and when, police say.

The substance is described as "very dangerous" and can cause breathing issues, police say.

Residents who need to be evacuated will be contacted, police will go door-to-door if necessary.

This is a developing story.

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