Ninth Baptist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank Spread Holiday Cheer

In a heartfelt display of generosity, the Ninth Baptist Church joined forces with the Second Harvest Food Bank to give back to the community ahead of the holiday season.

The event, which provided essential food items such as turkeys, white rice, kidney beans, stuffing, and cornbread mix, aimed to alleviate some of the financial burdens many families face during this time of year.

The church saw the initiative as an opportunity to serve those in need.

“Especially during this holiday time when many people struggle to make ends meet and put food on the table,” said Pastor Darwan Lazard. “We will continue to be a blessing to the community.”

The event operated on a first-come, first-served basis, with enough food to support 350 families. Unsurprisingly, the turnout was significant, with cars lining up in anticipation.

“It’s not unusual; they do this all the time,” said Ville Platte Mayor Ryan Leday Williams. “But it’s the timing for me—doing this right before the holiday. It’s not just Ville Platte; people from all over the parish are receiving these goods.”

This partnership between Ninth Baptist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank is not a one-time effort. The two organizations have collaborated multiple times before, and both share a vision for making the event an annual tradition.

“We want to continue planning future partnerships with the city of Ville Platte,” said Alyssa Frank from Second Harvest Food Bank. “We hope to do something like this every year.”

