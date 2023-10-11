Nicer and warmer Thursday; next front arrives Friday to usher in cooler, fall-like weather this weekend

TONIGHT: Rain tapers; mild
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm
DISCUSSION
Our Gulf low feature will continue to trek northeastward to toward Florida this evening.
After a gloomy day in Acadiana, rains will begin to taper by drive time.
It'll be a cool night otherwise as lows drop into the upper 50s/lower 60s.
The sun will return Thursday as high temperatures respond and push the low-mid 80s.
A frontal boundary will approach the region Friday afternoon with little to no fan fare.
Out ahead of the front, compressional heating will send highs soaring to near 90°.
Cooler and nice weather will begin to filter in this weekend.
Highs will be in the 70s and 80s this weekend with mostly sunny skies dominating.
A secondary push in the upper-levels will usher in even cooler weather early next week.
We'll be looking at lows in the upper 40s-lower 50s with highs in the 70s.
So, after a dreary Wednesday, just know brighter and nicer days are ahead!
Have a great rest of the week!
TROPICS
Tropical Storm Sean will generally remain out in the eastern Atlantic before dissipating with time.
An area of interest right behind Sean currently has a 30% chance of tropical development in the days ahead.
We'll keep an eye on it, but should not be a threat to us in the future.
