Nicer and warmer Thursday; next front arrives Friday to usher in cooler, fall-like weather this weekend

TONIGHT: Rain tapers; mild

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm

DISCUSSION

Our Gulf low feature will continue to trek northeastward to toward Florida this evening.

this eve Graf model

After a gloomy day in Acadiana, rains will begin to taper by drive time.

It'll be a cool night otherwise as lows drop into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

The sun will return Thursday as high temperatures respond and push the low-mid 80s.

KATC Bradley temperature outlook

A frontal boundary will approach the region Friday afternoon with little to no fan fare.

Out ahead of the front, compressional heating will send highs soaring to near 90°.

KATC Bradley temperature outlook

Cooler and nice weather will begin to filter in this weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s this weekend with mostly sunny skies dominating.

A secondary push in the upper-levels will usher in even cooler weather early next week.

We'll be looking at lows in the upper 40s-lower 50s with highs in the 70s.

So, after a dreary Wednesday, just know brighter and nicer days are ahead!

Have a great rest of the week!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Sean will generally remain out in the eastern Atlantic before dissipating with time.

An area of interest right behind Sean currently has a 30% chance of tropical development in the days ahead.

We'll keep an eye on it, but should not be a threat to us in the future.

------------------------------------------------------------

