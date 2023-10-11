Watch Now
News

Actions

Nicer and warmer Thursday; next front arrives Friday to usher in cooler, fall-like weather this weekend

Mostly sunny & warmer Thursday
ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps nRob.png
KATC Bradley
temperature outlook
ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps nRob.png
Posted at 3:11 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 16:11:26-04

TONIGHT: Rain tapers; mild
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm

DISCUSSION

Our Gulf low feature will continue to trek northeastward to toward Florida this evening.

7 Day - Day 3.png
Graf model

After a gloomy day in Acadiana, rains will begin to taper by drive time.

It'll be a cool night otherwise as lows drop into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

The sun will return Thursday as high temperatures respond and push the low-mid 80s.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
temperature outlook

A frontal boundary will approach the region Friday afternoon with little to no fan fare.

Out ahead of the front, compressional heating will send highs soaring to near 90°.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps nRob.png
temperature outlook

Cooler and nice weather will begin to filter in this weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s this weekend with mostly sunny skies dominating.

A secondary push in the upper-levels will usher in even cooler weather early next week.

We'll be looking at lows in the upper 40s-lower 50s with highs in the 70s.

So, after a dreary Wednesday, just know brighter and nicer days are ahead!

Have a great rest of the week!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Sean will generally remain out in the eastern Atlantic before dissipating with time.

An area of interest right behind Sean currently has a 30% chance of tropical development in the days ahead.

We'll keep an eye on it, but should not be a threat to us in the future.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.