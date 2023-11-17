Nice weekend ahead for Acadiana; stormy start to next week

TONIGHT: Cool & quiet

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & mild

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

Temperatures tonight will be falling into the 60s under fair-partly cloudy skies.

Some patches of fog could be possible in spots.

A weak frontal boundary will be working in as well.

Saturday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds as highs settle into the mid-70s.

Cooler air will filter in Saturday night.

In fact, lows will eventually drop in the upper 40s come Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will follow for the rest of Sunday as highs once again push the mid-70s.

Cloud cover will start to roll on in Sunday night ahead of our next weather system.

Warm conditions out ahead of this system Monday as highs climb to near 80 degrees.

A few scattered showers will sneak in late Monday afternoon, but best rain chances will arrive overnight Monday into early Tuesday.

Euro model Monday night

There will be the possibility of a few stronger storms as well, so we'll be watching that closely for you.

Cooler and drier air looks to work in for the rest of next week, including for Thanksgiving.

As of now, we've got a start in the lower 40s next Thursday with an afternoon finish in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Stick with us through the weekend for the very latest.

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel