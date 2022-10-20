Nice weather persists as temperatures slowly warm back up

It was another cold start to the day, Thursday morning, but this blast of winter air will retreat north again over the weekend.

Skies are going to remain clear to wrap up the work week and temperatures will return back to normal, with highs Thursday in the mid 70s.

Winds are going to shift from the south which will push the highs back in the low 80s for the weekend and reintroduce some fair weather clouds.

Good news for anyone hoping to attend the Rice Festival in Crowley this weekend.

A quiet forecast persists until early next week when our next front is slated to bring a round of much needed rain to the area.

There's some questions regarding the timing and duration of the frontal passage, but it seems like be prepared for rain on Tuesday will be a good bet.

Some models keep showers going on Wednesday but there's little consensus there as it is so far out in the future.

It'll cool behind the next front but not to the extend we had this week.

