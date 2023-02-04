Nice, warmer stretch of weather in short-term

LOWS TONIGHT: Low-mid 40s

HIGHS SUNDAY: Upper 60s

DISCUSSION

An absolute beauty of a day across Acadiana with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

It'll be another chilly one Saturday night as low temperatures eventually drop into the low-mid 40s.

A few areas of patchy fog could be possible as well.

Otherwise, expect intervals of clouds and sunshine Sunday as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mostly sunny skies to start the new week Monday.

Highs will push the lower 70s.

It will remain unseasonably warm into Tuesday ahead of a front that arrives Wednesday.

Showers and storms look likely on Wednesday as that front makes its way through the area.

Wednesday front Showers & storms

There will probably be some severe weather risk, but it is still too early to dive into any specifics.

Stay tuned for the latest in the days ahead.

Thereafter, a secondary front next Friday could send in another round of chilly weather for the following weekend.

We'll see how the pattern evolves in the days ahead.

Have a good one and be sure to enjoy this beautiful weather!

