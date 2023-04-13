Nice & warmer Friday; scattered storms return Saturday ahead of front

TONIGHT: Clearing skies & cool

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer

DISCUSSION

After a mostly cloudy past couple of days, skies will finally clear out a little later on this evening.

We will see comfortably cool conditions as lows settle into the mid-50s.

Friday Temperatures

Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures as highs push their way into the lower 80s.

Clouds will quickly return Friday night as low level moisture builds ahead of our next cold front.

We'll call it mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered storms popping up during the afternoon hours (60%) ahead of that front.

Rain chances will stick with us thru late Saturday night/early Sunday morning as the actual front works in.

Thereafter, we are looking at absolutely beautiful weather Sunday and Monday.

Expect plenty of sunshine, slightly cooler temperatures, and most importantly, a reduction in humidity!

Lows will actaully head for the upper 40s to lower 50s Sunday night into Monday morning...

Have a great one, y'all!

