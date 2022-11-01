Nice stretch of weather ahead for mid-week; showers, storms return Saturday

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 50s/LOWER 60s

HIGHS WEDNESDAY: LOW-MID 80s

DISCUSSION

Well, it has certainly been a cloudy and dreary start to the month of November.

There has been some shower activity across the region, but everything has been pretty light in nature.

We'll keep the clouds around through this evening and overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gradually, we'll get back to mostly sunny skies throughout Wednesday as highs push the low-mid 80s.

High temperatures Wednesday

Another nice day of weather can be expected on Thursday as we do remain warm in the 80s.

It'll start to turn more humid and breezy Friday ahead of a storm system that will be taking shape off to the north and west.

That particular system will give us our next best chance of rain and storms come Saturday.

There will almost certainly be a severe weather component with this system (especially for areas to our north) , but to what extent it extends into Acadiana is yet to be determined.

Saturday storm system Long-range Euro

A decent soaking could be possible as well.

Still plenty of time to watch and monitor how the pattern evolves, so we'll continue to do so throughout the week ahead.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Lisa is still expected to make landfall as a hurricane late on Wednesday.

It continues to be no threat to us in Acadiana.

In other news, Tropical Storm Martin formed in the north Atlantic Tuesday.

This system will be no threat to land.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel