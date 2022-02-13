Nice start to week, warmer with storm chances increasing into mid-week

Clear and cold conditions tonight as lows drop into the low-mid 30s by Monday morning.

Monday morning Low temperatures

Make sure the pets have a warm place to stay and that any tender vegetation is protected.

Nice warm up into Monday afternoon (Valentine's Day) courtesy of a WSW wind pushing temperatures into the mid-upper 60s under sunny skies.

Monday afternoon High temperatures

Another chill one by Tuesday morning with readings in the mid-upper 30s.

Fair to partly cloudy skies by Tuesday afternoon.

Breezy southeasterly winds will drive temperatures into the lower 70s.

Mid-70s heading into Wednesday as clouds and moisture continue to build.

A few showers possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Mid-week storms GFS

However, rain and storm chances will peak on Thursday as a cold front moves in and taps into that Gulf moisture.

Severe weather possible, but still too early to dive into any specifics.

Greatest threat may set-up a little farther to our north.

We'll have more in the days ahead, so stay with the KATC storm team for the latest.

Cooler air will filter in behind the front for the end of the week and into the following weekend.

Have a great week everyone!

