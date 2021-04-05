Nice spring weather to start the week

It's time for the start of another work week, and that always seems much more manageable when you get to ease into a nice forecast.

Lucky for Acadiana that's exactly what we're getting with a beautiful Monday forecast with plenty of sunshine and temperatures sitting in the upper 70s.

We'll get a light breeze coming in from the south on Monday which is going to boost the amount of moisture we have in the atmosphere which could lead to some patchy fog the next couple of mornings.

There's going to be plenty of sunshine the next few days but as the days get warmer and the moisture piles up a little, spotty showers will return to the forecast through the middle of the week.

Obviously there isn't a guarantee of showers, but this is the time of year when they start to become a little more common in the forecast.

It looks to get a little more unsettled later in the week and the weekend with scattered showers popping up as the days continue to warm up.

