Nice, spring-like this weekend; warmer, more unsettled into next week

A fire weather warning remains in effect until 7pm this evening due to the very dry and breezy conditions.

Fire weather warning until 7pm

Outdoor burning is NOT recommended as any fires that do develop could spread very quickly.

Otherwise, a nice evening and night ahead for Acadiana.

Overnight Lows Saturday morning

It'll be chilly as lows head for the mid-40s under clear skies.

Winds will relax as the evening wears on.

Beautiful weather conditions for our Saturday.

Highs Saturday afternoon

Plenty of sunshine expected as highs push the mid-upper 70s.

Much lighter winds compared to the last couple of days out of the W/WSW at around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny heading into Sunday.

Winds will be picking up out of the south at around 15-20 mph.

Those southerly winds will pile up the moisture heading into next week.

So, you'll notice the humidity on the uptick.

With that, rain chances will make their return, especially into the middle parts of the week.

There will be a severe weather threat across the south, but too early to dive into any specifics for Acadiana.

We'll watch the pattern progression and will have more this weekend.

Highs will push the lower 80s for most of next week.

Have a great weekend and be sure to enjoy the beautiful weather!

