Nice, seasonable stretch of weather on the way

Chilly once again tonight with lows heading for the 30s.

Acadiana Temperatures

A light freeze possible across northern portions of Acadiana.

We'll see clear skies to start the night, but clouds will be building as the night wears on and into tomorrow morning as a disturbance approaches from the west.

All of the showers associated with this disturbance will remain offshore Monday.

We'll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions as highs top out in the mid-upper 50s.

Skies clear tomorrow night and temperatures will be heading for the low-mid 30s come Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will take over the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Acadiana 5-day temperature trend

Highs will eventually settle into the mid-upper 60s Wed.-Fri.

Overnight lows will remain chilly in the 30s for the most part.

Another reinforcing (relatively dry) front will arrive during the second part of the upcoming weekend.

Overall, it's shaping up to be a pretty nice forecast period in the days ahead.

Enjoy and have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel