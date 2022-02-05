Nice end to weekend; remaining seasonably cool and dry into next week

Cold, clear, and frosty tonight with lows heading for the mid-upper 20s.

Plants will need to be covered or brought inside and of course you'll want to make sure the pets have a warm place to stay.

Bradley Temperatures

Some exposed, high-risk pipes may need to be protected as well, especially across northern portions of Acadiana.

The International Space Station will be visible Saturday evening beginning at 7:09pm and will be visible for 5 minutes.

It'll appear in the NW sky and disappear to the SSE (max height 58°)

High pressure will keep sunny skies in the forecast as we round out the weekend Sunday.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 50s by the afternoon.

More clouds will begin to move in Sunday night and into Monday as a disturbance swings through.

All of the showers and storms will remain well off to our south in the Gulf.

In fact, the pattern will look to stay dry and seasonably cool throughout the entirety of next week.

We'll see highs in the 60s and overnight lows pretty chilly in the 30s/40s.

Outside of Monday, expect mostly sunny skies through the rest of the week!

Be sure to check the 10-day forecast for the latest.

