Nice end to the week Friday; even chillier heading into weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 30s/LOWER 40s
HIGHS FRIDAY: LOW-MID 60s
DISCUSSION
SHORT-TERM
Beautiful weather across Acadiana today with temperatures in the 60s. It'll be another chilly night ahead as lows drop into the upper 30s/lower 40s.
Friday will feature more of the same: mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-mid 60s
WEEKEND
A reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep temperatures below normal this weekend.
We'll struggle to get out of the 40s Saturday as mostly cloudy skies dominate.
A few light showers will also be possible.
Sunday morning could feature a patchy frost and/or light freeze as readings drop into the low-mid 30s.
That'll be followed by a mostly sunny end to the weekend.
CHRISTMAS WEEK
We'll start off the week with rain showers late Monday lasting thru at least early Tuesday as a disturbance traverses the area.
Thereafter, a blast of artic air looks poised to make its way southward by the end of the week and heading into the Christmas weekend.
While it is still unknown on how cold it'll get, confidence is growing that we'll see some pretty chilly conditions.
We'll have more in the days ahead!
------------------------------------------------------------
