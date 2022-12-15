Nice end to the week Friday; even chillier heading into weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 30s/LOWER 40s

HIGHS FRIDAY: LOW-MID 60s

DISCUSSION

SHORT-TERM

Beautiful weather across Acadiana today with temperatures in the 60s. It'll be another chilly night ahead as lows drop into the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Friday's Low temperatures

Friday will feature more of the same: mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-mid 60s

WEEKEND

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep temperatures below normal this weekend.

We'll struggle to get out of the 40s Saturday as mostly cloudy skies dominate.

Saturday Few showers

A few light showers will also be possible.

Sunday morning could feature a patchy frost and/or light freeze as readings drop into the low-mid 30s.

That'll be followed by a mostly sunny end to the weekend.

CHRISTMAS WEEK

We'll start off the week with rain showers late Monday lasting thru at least early Tuesday as a disturbance traverses the area.

map Christmas week

Thereafter, a blast of artic air looks poised to make its way southward by the end of the week and heading into the Christmas weekend.

While it is still unknown on how cold it'll get, confidence is growing that we'll see some pretty chilly conditions.

map Christmas week

We'll have more in the days ahead!

