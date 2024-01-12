Nice & cool weekend; arctic blast arrives next week

DISCUSSION

A Light freeze/frost is expected tonight but no pipe issues (issue for next week).

The weekend will be nice and cool, so be sure to use it to get your pipes ready for the freeze next week.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be in the 50s for the most part.

Monday will feature temperatures steadily dropping through the afternoon and evening.

At the same time, showers will work in for the afternoon.

Some moisture could linger into the evening and overnight hours as the cold, arctic air starts rushing in.

As a result, there is a brief window that we see light rain change over to freezing rain early Tuesday morning.

However, the ground temperature will still be warm enough to not really be supportive of accumulations.

We're not forecasting any significant impacts at this point, although some bridges and roadways could present some issues---especially for northern parishes first thing Tuesday.

REGARDLESS, BRUTALLY COLD TEMPERATURES will be the main concern. All 4 P's will need to be protected!

- Mid-20s and wind chills in the teens for the start on Tuesday.

There will be an extended period of time where temperatures remain *below* freezing--Tuesday evening thru at least Wednesday mid-morning.

-Upper teens/low-20s and wind chills close to the single digits first thing Wednesday morning.

