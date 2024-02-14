Nice and seasonable Valentine's Day; more clouds and eventually some rain chances later this week

HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY!

Chilly conditions this morning will yield to seasonable weather later on today.

Expect highs to push into the mid-upper 60s under generally mostly sunny skies.

Not quite as chilly tonight as lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

More clouds, milder and muggier conditions Thursday as highs climb into the lower 70s.

Mid-60s for Friday as scattered rain chances return the forecast.

Not much rain is expected with this system as most locations can expect to see less than 0.5”.

Some showers could linger into portions of Saturday, but what will notice is a cool down this weekend.

In fact, temperatures for most of Saturday will hover in the mid-upper 40s.

The sun will return on Sunday as highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A warm-up will ensue next week as rain chances remain low.

Have a great day!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel