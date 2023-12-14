Watch Now
News

Actions

Nice and mild Friday; scattered showers arrive Saturday

Nice, mild and breezy Friday
5 Day Rain Panels-1621425718921.png
Bradley
Thursday article graphics
5 Day Rain Panels-1621425718921.png
Posted at 3:43 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 16:43:48-05

TONIGHT: Cool & fair
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & mild

DISCUSSION

Overnight lows will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s under fair skies.

Nice and mild conditions sticking with us to end the week tomorrow.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Thursday article graphics

Plan on highs to push the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Easterly winds will come in around 8-14mph.

Scattered rain showers arrive Saturday morning with our next disturbance.

GRAF Long Range.png
Thursday article graphics

Still tough to nail down just how much rainfall we will see as models are not in a great agreement.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png
Thursday article graphics
Extended HRRR Accumulation Acadiana.png
Thursday article graphics

Showers will end west to east into Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is looking drier and nicer with highs in the lower 60s.

Much of next week will be nice and seasonable with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.