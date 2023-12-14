Nice and mild Friday; scattered showers arrive Saturday

TONIGHT: Cool & fair

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & mild

DISCUSSION

Overnight lows will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s under fair skies.

Nice and mild conditions sticking with us to end the week tomorrow.

Bradley Thursday article graphics

Plan on highs to push the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Easterly winds will come in around 8-14mph.

Scattered rain showers arrive Saturday morning with our next disturbance.

Bradley Thursday article graphics

Still tough to nail down just how much rainfall we will see as models are not in a great agreement.

Bradley Thursday article graphics

Bradley Thursday article graphics

Showers will end west to east into Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is looking drier and nicer with highs in the lower 60s.

Much of next week will be nice and seasonable with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel