Nice and cool start to week; more active pattern taking shape by week's end

TONIGHT: Cold and quiet

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & cool

DISCUSSION

Chilly-cold conditions can be expected tonight as readings drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Graphics week ahead

After that chilly start, highs will only top out in the upper 50s Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Northerly winds will come in at around 6-12mph.

Our nights will remain chilly, afternoons cool through Wednesday.

By Thursday, the pattern will start to turn more unsettled thanks to an active subtropical jet stream and increasing surface moisture.

Graphics week ahead

Rain chances will be elevated as a result Thursday, and perhaps extending into a good portion of the upcoming weekend.

Stay with us in the days ahead for the latest.

Have a great week!

