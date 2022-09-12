NHTSA lists several vehicles in recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released information regarding safety recalls that may affect your vehicle.
Click on the NHTSA Recall ID Number below to read more about the safety issue and the reason for the recall.
NHTSA Recall ID Number :
|22V657 [lnks.gd]
|Manufacturer :
|Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
|Subject :
|Loose Hitch Bolts May Allow Trailer to Separate
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|VOLKSWAGEN
|ATLAS
|2022
|VOLKSWAGEN
|ATLAS CROSS SPORT
|2022
NHTSA Recall ID Number :
|22V661 [lnks.gd]
|Manufacturer :
|Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing
|Subject :
|Parking Brake May Fail/FMVSS 135
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|LEXUS
|NX250
|2022
|LEXUS
|NX350
|2022
|TOYOTA
|TUNDRA
|2022
|NHTSA Recall ID Number :
|22V662 [lnks.gd]
|Manufacturer :
|Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)
|Subject :
|Engine Stall or Loss of Drive from Software Error
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|HONDA
|CRF1100 AFRICA TWIN
|2020-2021
The NHTSA said if your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important to get it fixed as soon as possible. The organization said vehicle owners should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you.
If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.