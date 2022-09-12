NHTSA lists several vehicles in recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released information regarding safety recalls that may affect your vehicle.

Click on the NHTSA Recall ID Number below to read more about the safety issue and the reason for the recall.

NHTSA Recall ID Number :



22V657 [lnks.gd] Manufacturer : Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Subject : Loose Hitch Bolts May Allow Trailer to Separate

Make Model Model Years VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS 2022 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS CROSS SPORT 2022

NHTSA Recall ID Number :



22V661 [lnks.gd] Manufacturer : Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing Subject : Parking Brake May Fail/FMVSS 135

Make Model Model Years LEXUS NX250 2022 LEXUS NX350 2022 TOYOTA TUNDRA 2022

NHTSA Recall ID Number : 22V662 [lnks.gd] Manufacturer : Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Subject : Engine Stall or Loss of Drive from Software Error

Make Model Model Years HONDA CRF1100 AFRICA TWIN 2020-2021

The NHTSA said if your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important to get it fixed as soon as possible. The organization said vehicle owners should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you.

If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

