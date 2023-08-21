NHC begins issuing advisories on PTC 9 in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, soon to be Tropical Storm Harold.

As of Monday morning the system was producing tropical conditions but was still trying to get an organized center of circulation.

There's still a little time for the system to come together before landfall, since it's moving quickly though a rapid strengthening isn't expected.

Heavy showers will move in along the Texas coast overnight and into Tuesday morning and could lead to some localized flash flooding.

The impacts for Acadiana will be minimal with only a few spotty showers and clouds possible along the coast.

A decent breeze will kick off as outflow from this system which will fuel our fire danger for the start of the week.

As a result the NWS has issued a Fire Weather Warning.

