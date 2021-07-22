New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyoncé catches fire

New Orleans firefighters doused a one-alarm fire Wednesday night at the Garden District house reportedly owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, according to NOLA.com.
Emergency officials said the fire was reported in 1500 block of Harmony Street at about 6:15 p.m.
Twenty-two firefighters responded, containing it just after 7 P.M. No injuries were reported, they say.
A residential smoke alarm alerted the fire department to the blaze. They had extinguished the fire by about 8:30 p.m., officials said.
"If they hadn't gotten it under control, it could have been worse," a spokesperson said.
The cause was not immediately known.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers