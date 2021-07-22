Watch
New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyoncé catches fire

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22

New Orleans firefighters doused a one-alarm fire Wednesday night at the Garden District house reportedly owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, according to NOLA.com.

Emergency officials said the fire was reported in 1500 block of Harmony Street at about 6:15 p.m.

Twenty-two firefighters responded, containing it just after 7 P.M. No injuries were reported, they say.

A residential smoke alarm alerted the fire department to the blaze. They had extinguished the fire by about 8:30 p.m., officials said.

"If they hadn't gotten it under control, it could have been worse," a spokesperson said.

The cause was not immediately known.

