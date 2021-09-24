New Orleans man arrested for producing fraudulent driving school certificates

JEFFERSON PARISH — In March of 2021, Louisiana State Police Detectives say they began investigating fraudulent driving school certificates that were being submitted to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

The fraudulent certificates were being used to fulfill the requirements needed to obtain a driver’s license, according to Thursday's press release.

Detectives learned that driving certificates were being issued from driving schools in the New Orleans Metro Area.

During an investigation, detectives say they were able to determine that 56-year-old Prentiss Martin of New Orleans operated a business named “Professional Legal Services” out of an office in Gretna.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the office location and obtained various items consistent with manufacturing fraudulent documents.

Given the findings, detectives say they obtained an arrest warrant for Martin charging him with Forgery (211 felony counts).

This afternoon, Martin was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for the active warrant.

State police inform citizens: in order to apply for a driver’s license, they are required to successfully complete a driver education course. These courses are offered by driving schools licensed by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. A list of driving schools licensed by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles can be located at expresslane.org.

To report fraudulent activity with regard to driver education, citizens are encouraged to contact the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle Training and Certification Unit at 225-925-1795.

