New Orleans airport resumes limited flights this Labor Day weekend

New Orleans Louis Armstrong International has resumed limited flights this Labor Day weekend after Hurricane Ida impacted the city on Sunday.

On Saturday, Jet Blue, Southwest, Delta, United Airlines and Spirit resume limited service.

Delta was the first airline to resume flights both in and out of MSY 5 days after the horrific storm, they say.

On Sunday, Alaska Airline flights are expected to resume.

The website warns that more cancellation may be announced and advises passengers to reach out to individual airlines for the most up-to-date information before coming to the airport.

