New Orleans 911 operator faces arrest after allegedly disconnecting emergency calls

New Orleans 911 operator faces arrest for allegedly disconnecting calls deliberately without obtaining necessary information or relaying the callers' emergencies to other dispatchers, according to authorities.

The Advocate reports that Precious Stephens, 25, is wanted on a count of malfeasance in office, and she remained at large Thursday, police said.

The Communication District say on August 23, they reported to police that Stephen deliberately disconnected 911 calls without obtaining vital information or informing other dispatchers about the callers who were in need of help in Orleans Parish.

Stephens has been fired from her job as a 911 operator.

Louisiana law defines malfeasance in office as unlawfully performing a job in public service. It can carry up to five years in prison.

Police asked anyone who knows Stephens whereabouts are to call Crime-stoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

To read more on this topic see The Advocate.

