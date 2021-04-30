New ‘Little Free Library’ at Pontiac Point Park brings free diverse books to Lafayette

There's a new Little Free Library at Pontiac Point Park (100 Moss Street) in Lafayette.

This library is a part of Read in Color - a new initiative bringing diverse books to Little Free Library book-sharing boxes around the world.

Pontiac Point Park’s new library is a community effort spearheaded by Rebuilding Together’s AmeriCorps member, Megan Widmer.

Residents of Lafayette are invited to read, learn, and return.

“Read in Color distributes books that provide perspectives on racism and social justice; celebrate BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other marginalized voices; and incorporate experiences from all identities for all readers,” according to Little Free Library.

The Pontiac Point Park library is hopefully the first of many Read in Color libraries to be placed in Lafayette.

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and the American Library Association, and Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.” Each year, nearly 10 million books are shared in Little Free Libraries.

Visit the website to learn more about littlefreelibrary.org.

