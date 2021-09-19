Watch
New Iberia Police investigates a shooting on Mixon Street

KATC
New Iberia Police
Posted at 10:39 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 23:39:53-04

NEW IBERIA — KATC was notified of a shooting that took place on Mixon Street in New Iberia on Saturday night.

New Iberia Police was on the scene investigating near the city's West End around 9:30 P.M.

We will update as news become available.

For more information, visit The Daily Iberian, click here.

