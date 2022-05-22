New Iberia PD Communications Center Down

The New Iberia Police Department Communications is experiencing phone and internet issues caused by a power surge and an electrical pole on fire near the Communications Center.

In the event of an emergency, contact 911. Iberia Parish 911 has direct contact with the Communications Center.

The public will continue to be updated on the situation.

