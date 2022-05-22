Watch
New Iberia PD Communications Center Down

New Iberia Police
KATC
New Iberia Police
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 15:50:31-04

The New Iberia Police Department Communications is experiencing phone and internet issues caused by a power surge and an electrical pole on fire near the Communications Center.

In the event of an emergency, contact 911. Iberia Parish 911 has direct contact with the Communications Center.

The public will continue to be updated on the situation.
